Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 59,387 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,602. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

