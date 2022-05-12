Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,446 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 40.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 418.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.27. 64,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,883. American Express has a one year low of $149.89 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.39 and a 200 day moving average of $176.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.