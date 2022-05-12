Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Takes $733,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 555.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $301.55. 2,292,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,902. The company has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $300.65 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

