Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Takes $264,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,774,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,376,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,528,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded down $66.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $734.00. 32,291,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,734,461. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $942.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $985.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $760.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.