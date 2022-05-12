Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.92 on Wednesday, hitting $291.84. 138,321,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,794,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $290.95 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

