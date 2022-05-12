Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Buys New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

