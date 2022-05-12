Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,122 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westlake by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $40,506,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake by 11,632.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 353,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westlake by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.85.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945 over the last three months. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

