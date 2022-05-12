Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,015 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of News worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in News by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in News by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 113,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,161. News Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

