Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 985 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

