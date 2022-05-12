Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Columbia Sportswear worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 709,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. 1,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,763. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $74.49 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.83.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

