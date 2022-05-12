Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,243 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

