Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Lantheus worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,965. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

