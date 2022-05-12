Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,381 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.27.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

