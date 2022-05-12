Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Insperity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $98.41. 1,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

