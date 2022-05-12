Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 237,064 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 3,076.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. 38,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,237. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

