Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,024 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of IPAR traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.