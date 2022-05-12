Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,948 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,624. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.70. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

