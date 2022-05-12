Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $2,032,191.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,965,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,157,647.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,759,383. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

SSTK stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.26. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Shutterstock Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.