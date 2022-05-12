Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $3,777,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

