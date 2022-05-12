Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,496 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 60,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.