Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.
NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 409,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.
Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
