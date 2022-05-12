Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

PAAS stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,817. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

