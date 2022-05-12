Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 612.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.24 on Thursday, reaching $472.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,766. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.