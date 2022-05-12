Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. 3,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) by 357.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,451 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 110.26% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.