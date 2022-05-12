PAC Global Tops 24-Hour Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003920 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00341839 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004403 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00157030 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

