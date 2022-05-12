Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Down 84.2% in April

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OXUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 3,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Oxus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

