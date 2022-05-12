Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.29

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 19515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.