Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $594,539.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $24.13 million and approximately $594,539.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,494.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,009.92 or 0.06814471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00226981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.43 or 0.00754114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00066331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00485562 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,267,794 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.