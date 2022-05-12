Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.76.

OVV stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

