Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

