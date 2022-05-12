Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.
