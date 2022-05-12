Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock worth $2,744,830 over the last ninety days. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.