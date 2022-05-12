OTR Global Downgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to Positive

OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.92.

KSS opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 51.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $559,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 54.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

