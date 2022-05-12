Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

OSK traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 732,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

