Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.64.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. 732,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,329. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

