Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

Oscar Health stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 370,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 104,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128,684 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 236,486 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

