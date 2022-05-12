Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Shares Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) traded up ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Richard James Hall sold 39,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$237,611.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,794,460. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 91,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$568,385.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,836 shares in the company, valued at C$7,608,616.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 580,500 shares of company stock worth $3,621,007.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

