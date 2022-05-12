Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ORKLY has been the subject of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orkla ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

About Orkla ASA (Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.