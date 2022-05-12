O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $34,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,590,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 263,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.40.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $607.53. 810,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,313. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

