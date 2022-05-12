O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.40.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $607.53 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $681.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.