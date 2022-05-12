Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 16155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.