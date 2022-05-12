Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) versus Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Critical Comparison

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

22.4% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Daré Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Daré Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 716.20%. Daré Bioscience has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 644.68%. Given Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oramed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Daré Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Daré Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals -908.55% -24.20% -21.70% Daré Bioscience N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Daré Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.70 million 55.16 -$22.24 million ($0.77) -5.05 Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$38.70 million ($0.70) -1.34

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Daré Bioscience. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daré Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals beats Daré Bioscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes. It is also developing ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder. The company's Phase 1-ready products are DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in hormone therapy; DARE-VVA1, a vaginally delivered formulation of tamoxifen to treat vulvar vaginal atrophy in patients with hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth and broader luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization treatment plan. Its products in pre-clinical stage include DARE-LARC1, a combination product designed to provide reversible contraception; ORB-204 and ORB-214, an injectable formulations of etonogestrel to provide contraception over 6-month and 12-month periods; and DARE-RH1, a non-hormonal contraception for men and women. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.