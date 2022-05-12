Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $11,082,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. 6,914,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,026. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

