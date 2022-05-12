OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 40% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $224,255.51 and approximately $19,403.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00575119 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,076.78 or 2.05325034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00030547 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

