Oppenheimer Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $310.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.63.

Cigna stock opened at $260.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.97.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

