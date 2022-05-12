Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.56 EPS.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 364,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,495. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth about $579,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Oportun Financial by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

