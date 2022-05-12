Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 159,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,022. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $386.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

