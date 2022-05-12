OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Issues Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.77. 144,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,236. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.88. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,156,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,535,609.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,574,600 shares of company stock worth $4,713,884 in the last three months. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

