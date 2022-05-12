Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 602,487 shares.The stock last traded at $35.58 and had previously closed at $35.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after acquiring an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,218,000 after buying an additional 760,505 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Open Text by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after buying an additional 244,883 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Open Text by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Text by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,846,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,612,000 after buying an additional 222,602 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

