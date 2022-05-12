Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.