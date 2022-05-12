OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.25

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.93, with a volume of 39204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45.
OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OMRON (OMRNY)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.