OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.25

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.93, with a volume of 39204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,542,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in OMRON by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

